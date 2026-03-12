At least 5 killed, more than 100 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past day

At least five people were killed and more than 100 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on March 12.

Russia launched 94 attack drones — including 60 Shahed-type drones — at Ukraine over the past day, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses downed 77 of those drones.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were killed, and 16 injured, including a child, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces struck Kharkiv city with drones targeting the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts.

According to regional authorities, Russia used eight guided aerial bombs (KABs), 13 Geran-2 drones, four Molniya drones, six FPV drones, and 15 other drones of unspecified type across the region.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 23 injured, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Russian forces carried out air strikes and artillery shelling, hitting critical, transport, and social infrastructure. Prokudin added that a 66-year-old man also died from injuries sustained during attacks on March 11.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a 15-year-old girl was killed overnight in a drone attack on the Mena community in Koriukivka district, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported. Her parents were injured and remain under medical supervision. The family's house was destroyed in the strike.

In Sumy Oblast, at least 2 civilians were injured in Russian attacks overnight, the regional administration reported. Two men aged 35 and 40 were wounded in a drone strike in the Boromlia community, while more than 40 police officers were injured when a drone hit an administrative building in the Shostka community.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 15 people were injured in attacks on Zaporizhzhia city and the surrounding district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 780 strikes across 42 settlements in the region over the past day.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were injured in Russian artillery and drone attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported. The strikes hit the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts, damaging residential buildings and other infrastructure.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.