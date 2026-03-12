KI logo
War

At least 5 killed, more than 100 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past day

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Polina Moroziuk
At least 5 killed, more than 100 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past day
Firefighters tackle a blaze in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a Russian attack overnight on March 12, 2026 (DSNS/Telegram)

At least five people were killed and more than 100 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on March 12.

Russia launched 94 attack drones — including 60 Shahed-type drones — at Ukraine over the past day, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses downed 77 of those drones.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were killed, and 16 injured, including a child, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces struck Kharkiv city with drones targeting the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts.

According to regional authorities, Russia used eight guided aerial bombs (KABs), 13 Geran-2 drones, four Molniya drones, six FPV drones, and 15 other drones of unspecified type across the region.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 23 injured, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Russian forces carried out air strikes and artillery shelling, hitting critical, transport, and social infrastructure. Prokudin added that a 66-year-old man also died from injuries sustained during attacks on March 11.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a 15-year-old girl was killed overnight in a drone attack on the Mena community in Koriukivka district, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported. Her parents were injured and remain under medical supervision. The family's house was destroyed in the strike.

In Sumy Oblast, at least 2 civilians were injured in Russian attacks overnight, the regional administration reported. Two men aged 35 and 40 were wounded in a drone strike in the Boromlia community, while more than 40 police officers were injured when a drone hit an administrative building in the Shostka community.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 15 people were injured in attacks on Zaporizhzhia city and the surrounding district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 780 strikes across 42 settlements in the region over the past day.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were injured in Russian artillery and drone attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported. The strikes hit the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts, damaging residential buildings and other infrastructure.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

read also

Exclusive: Saudi Arabia prepping ‘huge deal’ for Ukrainian weapons amid Iranian drone threat
A Saudi Arabian arms company has signed a deal to buy Ukrainian-made interceptor missiles, the Kyiv Independent has learned, with one source within Ukraine’s defense industry saying that Riyadh and Kyiv are negotiating a separate “huge deal” for arms that could be finalized this week. Iran’s recent air attacks across neighboring Gulf States amid the U.S. and Israel-led war against Tehran have kicked off a scramble for military equipment to combat ballistic missiles and Shahed attack drones. Wh
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Russian attackCivilian casualtiesSumy OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastState Emergency ServiceUkraine
Avatar
Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, March 12
Thursday, March 12
Show More

Editors' Picks