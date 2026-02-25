KI logo
War

At least 5 killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
At least 5 killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day
Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine remove damaged structures from a balcony of an apartment in a multi-storey residential building hit during a Russian overnight attack with Shahed-type UAVs in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images) 

At least five people have been killed and 18 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 25.

The Air Force said that Russia attacked Ukraine with 115 drones overnight, of which around 60 were Shahed-type. It reported downing 95 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were killed, and two others were wounded by Russian attacks near the city of Zaporizhzhia over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Feb. 25.

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and 11 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 25.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three civilians were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Feb. 25.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, a 37-year-old woman was wounded by a Russian drone attack over the past day, the regional military administration reported on Feb. 25.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia launched artillery and drone attacks on two districts of the region, wounding a 61-year-old man, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Feb. 25.

read also

As Ukraine war deaths mount, Kharkiv morgue strains to identify the truth
Four years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, experts at the Kharkiv Oblast forensic medical bureau — the oldest in Ukraine and founded in 1797 — continue to work tirelessly in what they see as their battle to bring justice to Ukrainians killed by Russia’s war.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Russian attackUkraineRussiaDrone attackArtillery
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 25
Show More

Editors' Picks