At least 5 killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day

At least five people have been killed and 18 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 25.

The Air Force said that Russia attacked Ukraine with 115 drones overnight, of which around 60 were Shahed-type. It reported downing 95 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were killed, and two others were wounded by Russian attacks near the city of Zaporizhzhia over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Feb. 25.

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and 11 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 25.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three civilians were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Feb. 25.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, a 37-year-old woman was wounded by a Russian drone attack over the past day, the regional military administration reported on Feb. 25.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia launched artillery and drone attacks on two districts of the region, wounding a 61-year-old man, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Feb. 25.