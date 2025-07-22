Become a member
3 killed, 45 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine, including child killed in Kramatorsk bomb attack

by Anna Fratsyvir
A war crimes prosecutor documents the aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Odesa, Ukraine on July 22, 2025. (Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours killed at least three civilians and injured 45 more, regional authorities reported on July 22. Children were among the casualties.

Russian forces launched 42 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones overnight, primarily from Russia and occupied Crimea, Ukraine's Air Force said. At least 26 drones were shot down, and seven more were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed three people over the past day, including a child in Kramatorsk,  Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A guided bomb strike overnight hit a residential building in the town, killing the child and injuring eight people in total, according to a morning update from Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko. This brings the total number of injured in Donetsk Oblast to 17.

In Sumy Oblast, drone and air strikes injured at least 15 civilians, according to the regional administration. Eleven people were injured in the Putyvl community in a drone strike, while four others were wounded in Sumy city by a guided bomb attack. Two children were among the injured.

The region saw nearly 70 attacks on 32 settlements in one day, resulting in damaged houses, apartment buildings, vehicles, and a shopping center.

In Kherson Oblast, seven people were injured amid heavy drone and artillery attacks on residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure. Multiple houses, vehicles, and a theater were damaged, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured, including two people in Kupiansk and Ivano-Shyichyne, and a person wounded by an explosive device in Verbivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Residential and administrative buildings were damaged in several villages following multiple drone attacks.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured by a Russian guided bomb strike in the Mezhivska community. Drone attacks caused fires and damaged infrastructure in several districts, including Nikopol, Vasylkivka, and Kryvyi Rih, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a person was injured in the Vasylivka district during one of more than 500 strikes reported over the past day, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. The region was hit by air strikes, artillery, and over 370 drones, mostly FPV (first-person-view), causing significant damage to houses and infrastructure.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was hospitalized with blast injuries after Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city, local prosecutors said. A 25-story residential building, a supermarket, a sports hall, and over 30 vehicles were damaged or destroyed.

Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

