At least 2 killed, 6 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine despite Easter ceasefire

At least two people have been killed and six others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, despite Moscow and Kyiv announcing an Orthodox Easter ceasefire, local authorities said on April 13.

The Easter truce, in effect from the evening of April 11 to the night of April 13, was violated 10,721 times by Russian forces over its 32-hour duration, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Russian forces launched 98 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which 65 were Shahed-type drones, the Air Force said. It reported downing 87 of them in the north and east of the country.

Following the ceasefire, Russia resumed drone attacks targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo said. As of the morning of April 13, Russian strikes had caused power outages affecting consumers in Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv oblasts.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were killed in the cities of Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka, while one person was injured over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one woman was injured in a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported, adding that Russian forces carried out 456 attacks on 28 settlements over the past day.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were injured after Russian forces shelled the village of Komyshany, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A 64-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman suffered blast injuries.

Russian forces also struck railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of April 13, prompting the evacuation of around 500 passengers from a commuter train, according to Ukrainian Railways. No casualties were reported.