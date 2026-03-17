At least 11 killed, 55 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 11 people have been killed and 55 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 17.

Russia launched 178 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 154. At least 22 drones evaded defenses and struck 12 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at two locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks on the villages of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka killed five people. Separate strikes across the region also injured six civilians, Govenor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces struck the Synelnykove district on March 16, killing two people and injuring eight others. Overnight and into the morning on March 17, further attacks injured a 63-year-old woman in the Synelnykove district and a 30-year-old woman in the Pavlohrad district, accoding to the local military administration.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike on a grain truck killed a 40-year-old man in the Sad community, while a separate drone attack also killed a 48-year-old man riding a motorcycle in the Velyka Pysarivka community. Nine more people were injured in Russian attacks across the region over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and ten others were injured over the past day, according to the local military administration. One of the Russian strikes hit a postal terminal belonging to Ukrainian operator Nova Post in the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, injuring six employees, the company said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 39 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing one person and injuring nine others, including a child, the local military administration said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian attack on the regional center of Kharkiv injured three men aged 52, 54 and 61, while separate strikes across the region injured six more people, Govenor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian FPV (first-person-view) drones struck the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities, injuring a 69-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both of whom were hospitalized, Governor Vitalii Kim said.