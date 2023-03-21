AP: Japanese PM Kishida travels to Ukraine on March 21

This audio is created with AI assistance

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is traveling to Ukraine on March 21 for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Associated Press reported.

Kishida plans to “show solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine as head of Japan and chairman of G-7,” according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry statement quoted in the article. He is the only G-7 leader who hasn’t visited Ukraine.

The visit follows the invitation extended to Kishida by the Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, on Jan. 4, 2023. In February, Japan pledged a $5.5 billion aid package for Ukraine.

As Kishida plans to affirm his commitment to the international rule-based order in Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared a similarity between Chinese and Russian goals during a state visit to Russia.

The March 20 conversation between Chinese and Russian leaders has emphasized the cooperation on common goals, including a multipolar world order, but likely offered a more reserved vision than Putin expected, according to the Insititute for the Study of War report.

