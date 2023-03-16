Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

AP: Japan pledges $5.5 billion aid package for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 20, 2023 4:45 pm
AP: Japan pledges $5.5 billion aid package for UkraineJapan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a joint media briefing with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Jan. 31, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. (Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged a $5.5 billion aid package for Ukraine on Feb. 20, reported AP. 

Kishida, who is this year's president of the Group of Seven (G7), promised to hold an online group meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

On Feb. 1, the Infrastructure Ministry reported that Japan would provide $170 million to Ukraine for emergency recovery projects, focusing on rebuilding critical infrastructure damaged or destroyed during the Russian invasion. 

The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Jan. 27 that it had implemented further sanctions on Russian individuals and entities. Japan also banned exports of goods and technology that can be used for military purposes to 49 Russian companies, such as water cannons, equipment for gas and oil exploration, tear gas, fingerprint powder, vaccines, explosives, laser welding machines, and drones.



The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

