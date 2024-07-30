Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Georgian national Bondo Gagnidze, a volunteer fighter in Ukraine, was killed in action on July 30, Georgia's Foreign Ministry confirmed to the Civil.ge media outlet.

Gagnidze was reportedly killed fighting in Luhansk Oblast. Another Georgian fighter was also wounded, Civil.ge said.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.

More casualties among their ranks have been reported since then.

At the same time, there have been conflicting accounts of the true death toll of Georgians fighting in Ukraine.

Civil.ge said that at least 54 Georgian fighters have been killed in Ukraine, while Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Georgian service said that at least 60 have been killed.