News Feed, Georgia, Georgian volunteers, Foreign fighters, Ukraine, Luhansk Oblast
Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller July 30, 2024 11:12 AM 1 min read
Georgian volunteer fighter Bondo Gagnidze, who was killed in action in Luhansk Oblast, in a photo posted on Feb. 3, 2024. (Bondo Gagnidze/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Georgian national Bondo Gagnidze, a volunteer fighter in Ukraine, was killed in action on July 30, Georgia's Foreign Ministry confirmed to the Civil.ge media outlet.

Gagnidze was reportedly killed fighting in Luhansk Oblast. Another Georgian fighter was also wounded, Civil.ge said.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.

More casualties among their ranks have been reported since then.

At the same time, there have been conflicting accounts of the true death toll of Georgians fighting in Ukraine.

Civil.ge said that at least 54 Georgian fighters have been killed in Ukraine, while Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Georgian service said that at least 60 have been killed.

Georgians likely rank first among foreign fighters killed fighting for Ukraine
Estimates vary, but Georgian media approximates that between 50-60 Georgian soldiers have been killed fighting for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, making it likely the highest death toll of any foreign nationality fighting on the Ukrainian side.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
