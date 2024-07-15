Skip to content
News Feed, Georgia, Georgian volunteers, Ukraine, Russia, Foreign fighters
Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller July 15, 2024 12:24 PM 1 min read
Georgian volunteer fighter Zurab Iashvili, who reportedly died in a hospital in Lviv on July 15, 2024, after being injured in combat. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Zurab Iashvili, a Georgian volunteer fighter in Ukraine, died in a hospital in Lviv after being wounded in combat, his friend and comrade Vano Nadiradze wrote on Facebook on July 15.

Nadiradze said that Iashvili had been in the hospital for some time before succumbing to his wounds.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.

More casualties among their ranks have been reported since then.

At the same time, there have been conflicting accounts of the true death toll of Georgians fighting in Ukraine.

The Georgian media outlet Civil.ge said that at least 53 Georgian fighters have been killed in Ukraine, while Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Georgian service said that at least 60 have been killed.

Georgians likely rank first among foreign fighters killed fighting for Ukraine
Estimates vary, but Georgian media approximates that between 50-60 Georgian soldiers have been killed fighting for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, making it likely the highest death toll of any foreign nationality fighting on the Ukrainian side.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
10:05 AM

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack against occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed at 4:10 a.m. local time that Russian defenses shot at least one drone over Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. The attack ended at around 6 a.m., resulting in damage after a drone fragment fell on a house but leaving no casualties, he added.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.