Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

Zurab Iashvili, a Georgian volunteer fighter in Ukraine, died in a hospital in Lviv after being wounded in combat, his friend and comrade Vano Nadiradze wrote on Facebook on July 15.

Nadiradze said that Iashvili had been in the hospital for some time before succumbing to his wounds.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.

More casualties among their ranks have been reported since then.

At the same time, there have been conflicting accounts of the true death toll of Georgians fighting in Ukraine.

The Georgian media outlet Civil.ge said that at least 53 Georgian fighters have been killed in Ukraine, while Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Georgian service said that at least 60 have been killed.