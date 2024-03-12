Another 47 Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza

This audio is created with AI assistance

A plane carrying 47 Ukrainians who have been evacuated from Gaza landed in Moldova on March 12, Ukraine's military intelligence agency reported on Telegram.

The evacuation of foreigners from Gaza began on Nov. 1 when Egypt finally opened the Rafah checkpoint, and the first Ukrainians were allowed to leave on Nov. 7. In total, 363 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from Gaza then, the agency said.

The evacuation was carried out by the Defense Ministry and diplomatic staff of Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt, the agency said.

Evacuated citizens were initially accommodated in a hotel in Egypt before being flown from Hurghada to Moldova. The group is being transported to Odesa by bus.

Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk said in November 2023 that 367 Ukrainians had received permission to leave Gaza.