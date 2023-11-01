Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine begins preparations to evacuate citizens from Gaza

by Martin Fornusek November 1, 2023 12:07 PM 2 min read
A view of Egypt's Rafah border crossing point with the Gaza Strip on Oct. 25, 2014. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from the Gaza Strip after Egypt allowed the departure of foreigners via the Rafah checkpoint, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said on Nov. 1.

"Following the decision of Egyptian authorities to allow the departure of foreigners from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint, the Foreign Ministry and other agencies... launched the preparatory phase of the evacuation of Ukrainians," Nikolenko wrote on social media.

Cairo has opened the Rafah checkpoint on the Egypt-Gaza border, starting the evacuation process of some of the civilians trapped in the Palestinian enclave, Ukraine's Ambassador to Egypt Mykola Nahornyi told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty earlier on Nov. 1.

For the moment, the crossing will be open to foreigners and wounded Palestinians, Bloomberg reported. Around 500 people have been permitted to leave the enclave so far, but Ukrainian citizens are not yet among them, Nahornyi said, adding that the evacuation will be processed in the alphabetical order of the countries.

There are 358 Ukrainian citizens requesting to leave the besieged Gaza Strip, most of them women and children, according to Nikolenko. Ukrainian authorities have sent a request to "relevant parties" for the citizens' permission to leave Gaza and are waiting for the approval, he added.

Ukrainians trapped in besieged Gaza: ‘We are constantly bombed’
Hundreds of Ukrainians have been caught in the crossfire inside the Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 prompted Israel to respond with a total blockade and intense bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave. Ukraine is now working to evacuate 243 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, whic…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina

Valid travel documents will be provided to those who do not have them, and transport and other assistance for the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens has been arranged, Nikolenko said.

The fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip broke out following Hamas' attack on Israeli settlements on Oct. 7.

Tel Aviv responded by retaliatory airstrikes against Gaza, a total blockade of the enclave, and limited ground operations. Thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed on both sides.

As of Oct. 23, more than 500 Ukrainians had been evacuated from Israel. Some 19 Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed as killed in Israel, and four others in Gaza, according to authorities.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.