Ambassador: Evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza begins

This audio is created with AI assistance

The evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the besieged Gaza Strip began on Nov. 7, Ukraine's Ambassador to Egypt Mykola Nahornyi told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"Yes, the evacuation has begun, it will last for several days. The situation is very unstable, there are many risks that can affect the process," Nahornyi said.

"Everything possible is being done to carry out a safe, organized, coordinated evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Gaza."

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk said earlier on Nov. 7 that the first group of 101 Ukrainian citizens would be evacuated on this day.

Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, said on Nov. 1 that 358 Ukrainian citizens had requested to be evacuated from the embattled Gaza Strip.

Egypt finally opened the Rafah border crossing on Nov. 1, allowing foreigners and wounded Palestinians to evacuate.

The fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip broke out following Hamas' attack on Israeli settlements on Oct. 7.

Tel Aviv responded with retaliatory airstrikes against Gaza, a total blockade of the enclave, and limited ground operations. Thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed on both sides.

As of Oct. 23, more than 500 Ukrainians have been evacuated from Israel. Some 19 Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed as killed in Israel, and four others in Gaza, according to authorities.