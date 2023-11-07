Ambassador: First group of Ukrainians to be evacuated from Gaza on Nov. 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first group of 101 Ukrainians will be evacuated from the Gaza Strip on Nov. 7, Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk said to Ukrinform on Nov. 7.

In total, 367 Ukrainians have received permission to leave Gaza. The rest will likely be able to evacuate the following day, Korniichuk said. The embassy said that it had also facilitated the evacuation of 51 Moldovan citizens. It is unclear if they had left already or planned to do so the following day.

Embassy officials were already in place in Egypt to assist the evacuees.

Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, said on Nov. 1 that 358 Ukrainian citizens had requested to be evacuated from the embattled Gaza Strip.

Egypt finally opened the Rafah border crossing on Nov. 1, allowing foreigners and wounded Palestinians to evacuate.

The fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip broke out following Hamas' attack on Israeli settlements on Oct. 7.

Tel Aviv responded with retaliatory airstrikes against Gaza, a total blockade of the enclave, and limited ground operations. Thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed on both sides.

As of Oct. 23, more than 500 Ukrainians have been evacuated from Israel. Some 19 Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed as killed in Israel, and four others in Gaza, according to authorities.