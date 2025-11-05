Angelina Jolie reportedly visits front-line regions in southern Ukraine

American actress Angelina Jolie has allegedly visited southern Ukraine, with several local media outlets on Nov. 5 sharing piecemeal details about her visit.

Jolie reportedly visited children in war-torn Kherson, a regional capital that faces daily attacks from Russian drones and artillery fired from across the Dnipro River.

Photos circulating online show Jolie wearing a bulletproof vest with a patch from the Legacy of War Foundation, a UK-registered non-profit tasked with aiding civilians during war.

The photos show Jolie playing with children in what appears to be an underground shelter. The photos match a shelter in Kherson that local media reported on in the beginning of 2025.

As of publication, the Legacy of War Foundation has not responded to the Kyiv Independent’s request for comment on whether Jolie was visiting on its behalf. Jolie’s publicist has likewise not responded to a request for comment.

The actress previously visited Ukraine in the spring of 2022.

Reports circulated that during Jolie's visit, a Ukrainian man from her entourage was detained by military enlistment officers.

Local outlet MykVisti confirmed with the regional military recruitment office in Mykolaiv that Jolie visited the premises. MykVisti added that a man traveling with Jolie, being a reserve officer, lacked a valid medical commission certificate and was redirected to another location to settle the issue.

Those living in Ukraine's south have endured some of the deadliest Russian attacks in the nearly four years of full-scale war.

Kherson Oblast has been a front-line region since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Russian forces captured the regional capital, Kherson, in March 2022, but Ukrainian troops liberated the city later that year.

Parts of the oblast remain under Russian occupation, and the civilian population of Kherson continues to face daily deadly attacks.