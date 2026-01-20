KI logo
'I choose Ukraine' — Zelensky cancels trip to Davos following another mass Russian attack

by Kateryna Denisova
'I choose Ukraine' — Zelensky cancels trip to Davos following another mass Russian attack
President Volodymyr Zelensky awaits the arrival of his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 16, 2026. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 20 that he's not planning to travel to Davos for the annual World Economic Forum, opting to stay in Ukraine after Russia's recent overnight attack poised to further deepen the energy crisis.

"Undoubtedly, I choose Ukraine in this case, rather than the economic forum, but everything can change at any moment," Zelensky told journalists.

According to the president, he might consider attending Davos if there are prospects of reaching decisions about more air defense systems and energy assistance packages for Kyiv.

Russian troops launched a new mass attack on Ukraine targeting the country's energy grid and substations serving nuclear power plants overnight on Jan. 20 amid freezing temperatures. The attack left nearly half of Kyiv's apartment buildings — around 6,000 — without heating and triggered widespread power outages. At least one person was killed, and three others were injured.

Kyiv is also facing a lack of running water in several neighborhoods.

"For now, I have a plan to help people with energy issues," Zelensky said.

The Davos summit is expected to serve as a venue for ongoing talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. officials focusing on post-war security guarantees for Kyiv and economic cooperation.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian delegation, which includes President's Office Head Kyrylo Budanov, National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and David Arakhamia, leader of Zelensky's parliamentary faction, arrived in Davos. They met with national security advisers from France, Germany, and the U.K., Umerov said.

"Ahead are further meetings with partners on security guarantees, economic development, and the recovery of Ukraine," he added.

Zelensky said that the final stage remains to finalize the draft documents between Ukraine and the U.S. on the prosperity plan and security guarantees for Kyiv.

He didn't rule out a meeting with Trump in Davos in the coming days.

"Meetings with America should always end with concrete results to strengthen Ukraine or to move closer to ending the war. And if the documents are ready, we will meet," Zelensky said.

Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

