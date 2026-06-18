Zelensky says anti-ballistic cooperation with allies should yield results by winter

Editor's note: This story is being updated with additional details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Ramstein-format meeting in Belgium on June 18 as Ukraine's allies pledged additional military assistance for Kyiv.

The meeting comes as Russia continues large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, prompting Kyiv to press partners for more air defense systems and interceptor missiles.

"We all see that Putin is now relying on one thing, constant missile attacks, and he has ballistic missiles, so we need anti-ballistic capabilities," Zelensky said during the gathering.

"Russian ballistic missiles remain a problem, and we need an answer to that problem."

The Ukrainian president said he expects progress on anti-ballistic defense cooperation by the end of this year, adding that Kyiv and its partners should begin seeing concrete results by winter.

"By this winter, we should already see concrete outcomes from our joint work on anti-ballistic defense," he said, noting that the effort is not only critical for Ukraine but also for broader international security and requires sustained long-term cooperation.

Zelensky earlier described the gathering as "important," saying discussions would include plans for a European anti-ballistic missile system and additional support for Ukraine's defense.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival, the Ukrainian president said bolstering Ukraine's air defenses would be among the meeting's key priorities.

"We will discuss our European anti-ballistic missile system," Zelensky said.

The Ramstein-format meeting follows a series of high-level engagements.

The Ukrainian president met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on June 17. A day later, he held talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever, whose government pledged to deliver seven F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2026.

The meeting also comes shortly after Zelensky's talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in France. According to Zelensky, he raised the possibility of obtaining U.S. licenses for producing anti-ballistic missile systems and missiles in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president said Trump reacted positively to the proposal.

In April, Zelensky said he believed Ukraine would eventually jointly produce missile defense systems with European partners, describing such cooperation as one of the strategic priorities.