Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones, 10 missiles launched by Russia overnight

by Olena Goncharova December 13, 2023 7:20 AM 1 min read
Firefighters work at the scene of Russian missile attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Dec. 13. (State Emergency Service/Telegram) 
Ukrainian forces downed 10 Shahed "kamikaze" drones and 10 ballistic missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported in the morning of Dec. 13. The drones were launched from the occupied Crimea, almost all of them have been downed over Odesa Oblast.

The ballistic missiles of an undetermined model were reportedly launched against Kyiv at around 3 a.m. local time, according to the Ukrainian military. All missiles were shot down.

At least 45 people in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district were injured in the attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel.

The falling missile fragments also caused damage in the city, starting a fire in a number of private residences and damaging a hospital.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a water supply network was damaged due to missile fragments falling on the roadway. Klitschko said that emergency crews have been working on the spot to repair the damage.

Olena Goncharova
7:30 AM

Reuters: UK to commit 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercises.

The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 military personnel across Europe to participate in major NATO exercises in the first half of this year, Reuters reported on Jan. 15, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry. The British military will also provide a number of warships and fighter jets.
5:22 AM

ISW: Russia planning new offensive.

Russia is preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground in southern and eastern Ukraine freezes, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Jan. 14.
12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
12:22 AM

Yermak: Zelensky's team will not allow war to freeze.

Presidential office head Andrii Yermak said that the current leadership will not agree to a "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Switzerland, Radio Free Europe/ Liberty reported on Jan. 14.
10:26 PM

Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.
8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
