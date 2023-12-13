Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones, 10 missiles launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces downed 10 Shahed "kamikaze" drones and 10 ballistic missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported in the morning of Dec. 13. The drones were launched from the occupied Crimea, almost all of them have been downed over Odesa Oblast.

The ballistic missiles of an undetermined model were reportedly launched against Kyiv at around 3 a.m. local time, according to the Ukrainian military. All missiles were shot down.

At least 45 people in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district were injured in the attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel.

The falling missile fragments also caused damage in the city, starting a fire in a number of private residences and damaging a hospital.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a water supply network was damaged due to missile fragments falling on the roadway. Klitschko said that emergency crews have been working on the spot to repair the damage.