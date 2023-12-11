Air Force: Ukraine downs 18 drones, 8 missiles launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces downed all the 18 Shahed "kamikaze" drones and all the eight ballistic missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 11.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the past few days saw the start of Russia's "more concentrated" campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure just as the besieged country braces for another tough winter.

The ballistic missiles of an undetermined model were reportedly launched against Kyiv Oblast at around 4 a.m., likely from Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

Officials in Kyiv reported that a 31-year-old man sustained shrapnel injuries as a result of the attack, and three women aged 60, 33, and 31 suffered acute reactions to stress.

The falling missile fragments also caused damage in the city, starting a fire in an unfinished residential building, said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russian forces further attacked Ukraine with 18 Shaheds launched from occupied Crimea, the Air Force said.

All of the drones were reportedly shot down in the area of responsibility of the Southern Air Command, most of them in Mykolaiv Oblast.