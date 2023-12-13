Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 45

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured at least 45 individuals in the Dniprovskyi district of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. Eighteen people were taken to the hospital, including two children. Some 27 civilians received treatment on the ground.

A high-rise, and a few private residences were damaged in the attack, according to the mayor. First responders rescued 15 residents, including four children. A number of cars caught fire in the yard and a children's hospital building was damaged in the attack.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that all aerial targets were shot down by air defense.

Klitschko added that during the attack, missile debris fell on the building of another hospital in the city, damaging the windows. At least one person was injured.

Ukraine's Air Force warned about the threat of missile attack for Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.



