Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 45

by Olena Goncharova December 13, 2023 5:32 AM 1 min read
Consequences of missile attack in Darnytski district of Kyiv during early hours of Dec. 13, 2023. (Kyiv City Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured at least 45 individuals in the Dniprovskyi district of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. Eighteen people were taken to the hospital, including two children. Some 27 civilians received treatment on the ground.

A high-rise, and a few private residences were damaged in the attack, according to the mayor. First responders rescued 15 residents, including four children. A number of cars caught fire in the yard and a children's hospital building was damaged in the attack.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that all aerial targets were shot down by air defense.

Klitschko added that during the attack, missile debris fell on the building of another hospital in the city, damaging the windows. At least one person was injured.

Ukraine's Air Force warned about the threat of missile attack for Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

Russia attacks Odesa, injuring 2
Russian forces launched a drone attack in Odesa during the evening on Dec. 12, injuring 2 civilians, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported on Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran


Author: Olena Goncharova
Most popular

News Feed

7:30 AM

Reuters: UK to commit 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercises.

The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 military personnel across Europe to participate in major NATO exercises in the first half of this year, Reuters reported on Jan. 15, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry. The British military will also provide a number of warships and fighter jets.
5:22 AM

ISW: Russia planning new offensive.

Russia is preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground in southern and eastern Ukraine freezes, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Jan. 14.
12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
12:22 AM

Yermak: Zelensky's team will not allow war to freeze.

Presidential office head Andrii Yermak said that the current leadership will not agree to a "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Switzerland, Radio Free Europe/ Liberty reported on Jan. 14.
10:26 PM

Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.
8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
