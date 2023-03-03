Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force says it shot down Russian Su-34 aircraft

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2023 5:25 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber near the town of Yenakiieve in Donetsk Oblast on March 3, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

One of the downed aircraft's pilots was killed, and another was injured, according to the Ukrainian military.

The Su-34 is one of Russia's most advanced fighter aircraft, able to hit targets up to 600 miles away while carrying 12 tons of bombs and missiles, according to Forbes.

Earlier the same day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia had lost 301 airplanes since the beginning of its all-out war against Ukraine in February last year.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

UK Defense Ministry: Alleged loss of aircraft at Belarusian airfield to further limit Russia's air operations
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.