General Staff: Russia has lost 151,370 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale war

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 3 that Russia had lost 151,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 765 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,405 tanks, 6,673 armored fighting vehicles, 5,281 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,402 artillery systems, 484 multiple launch rocket systems, 247 air defense systems, 301 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,061 drones, and 18 boats.