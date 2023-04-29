Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Russia shells Ukraine with recently made missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2023 10:15 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia reportedly uses missiles manufactured last fall or winter to strike Ukraine, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television on April 29.

Ihnat added that Russia still has missiles and also keeps producing them, although at a slow pace.

"We know the Russians have few missiles left, although they continue to make them," he said.

Russian forces launched another large-scale missile strike against Ukraine in the early hours of April 28.

Russia launches another mass attack on Ukraine, killing 2-year-old child
Russian forces launched yet another large-scale missile strike against Ukraine in the early hours of April 28, killing at least 19 civilians and injuring 24 more. The number of casualties is not final and will be updated.
Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Ukraine's air defense destroyed 21 of the 23 X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles and two drones that Russia had launched using strategic Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

In central Ukraine's city of Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, the Russian strike hit a nine-story apartment building and a warehouse.

Rescue operations are over in Uman, where an April 28 Russian missile strike on a residential building killed 23 people, including six children, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Nine people were wounded and 17 victims were rescued from the rubble.

Russian troops hit a private house, an enterprise, and a construction base in Dnipro, killing a young woman and a two-year-old child, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak. Four more civilians in the city were reportedly injured.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said on Facebook that a high-rise building in the city of Ukrainka, located some 50 kilometers south of Kyiv, was damaged by the missile debris.

Two people were wounded, including a 13-year-old child who was transferred to a hospital in Kyiv, according to the Interior Ministry.

Zelensky: Some countries 'let down' Ukraine with aid promises
Since the full-scale invasion, some countries promised aid to Ukraine but failed to deliver in a timely manner, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Nordic media outlets on April 29.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
