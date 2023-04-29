Air Force: Russia shells Ukraine with recently made missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia reportedly uses missiles manufactured last fall or winter to strike Ukraine, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television on April 29.

Ihnat added that Russia still has missiles and also keeps producing them, although at a slow pace.

"We know the Russians have few missiles left, although they continue to make them," he said.

Russian forces launched another large-scale missile strike against Ukraine in the early hours of April 28.

Ukraine's air defense destroyed 21 of the 23 X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles and two drones that Russia had launched using strategic Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

In central Ukraine's city of Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, the Russian strike hit a nine-story apartment building and a warehouse.

Rescue operations are over in Uman, where an April 28 Russian missile strike on a residential building killed 23 people, including six children, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Nine people were wounded and 17 victims were rescued from the rubble.

Russian troops hit a private house, an enterprise, and a construction base in Dnipro, killing a young woman and a two-year-old child, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak. Four more civilians in the city were reportedly injured.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said on Facebook that a high-rise building in the city of Ukrainka, located some 50 kilometers south of Kyiv, was damaged by the missile debris.

Two people were wounded, including a 13-year-old child who was transferred to a hospital in Kyiv, according to the Interior Ministry.