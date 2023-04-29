Rescue operations complete in Uman after Russian missile strike kills 23

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescue operations are over in Uman, where an April 28 Russian missile strike on a residential building killed 23 people, including six children, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Nine people were wounded and a total of 17 victims were rescued from the rubble.

According to the ministry, 22 of the fatalities were recovered deceased from the collapsed building and one later died in a hospital. The children include three boys aged 1, 16 and 17 and three girls aged 8, 11 and 14.

Klymenko said that Russia attacked with an X-101 cruise missile, which struck the apartment building, collapsing an entire section and destroying 27 apartments and 33 cars.

The April 28 strike was Russia's first mass attack in nearly two months. It targeted several regions far from the battlefield. In Dnipro, the strikes killed a two-year-old and her mother.