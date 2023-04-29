Zelensky: Some countries 'let down' Ukraine with aid promises

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the full-scale invasion, some countries promised aid to Ukraine but failed to deliver in a timely manner, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Nordic media outlets.

In the interview, published April 29, Zelensky stressed the importance of doing everything on time and being able to depend on promised aid. However, some countries that had pledged assistance let Ukraine down, he added.

Zelensky said this has not been the case with Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, whose media representatives he spoke to in a joint interview in Kyiv.

The president restated that Ukraine is fighting to keep the countries of Europe and NATO from ever been threatened by Russian aggression.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance has already provided 98% of vehicles its members pledged earlier. These include tanks, combat and support vehicles.