Air Force: 27 of 30 Russian attack drones shot down overnight

Air defense systems shot down 27 Russian attack drones overnight in southern, central, and western regions of Ukraine, the Air Force reported on Sept. 19.

In total, Russian forces sent 30 Shahed "kamikaze" drones toward Ukraine, as well as one Iskander-M ballistic missile.

The Iskander-M missile was launched from Russian-occupied Crimea in the direction of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Damage and at least one casualty from a drone strike in the western city of Lviv has been reported by the local authorities.

While attacks on Ukraine's western oblasts are less common, a massive missile strike on Lviv Oblast on Aug. 15 injured 19 people.