Russian drone strike on Lviv injures 1

by Abbey Fenbert September 19, 2023 6:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack early on Sept. 19 caused a fire in Lviv that injured one person, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported on Telegram.

After earlier rounds of aerial alerts the night of Sept. 19, Sadovyi warned residents of another attack at around 4:49 a.m. local time.

At 5:17, the Air Force confirmed that Shahed drones were flying towards Lviv.

Shortly thereafter, Sadovyi reported that explosions were heard in the city. He also said the attack caused a fire at an industrial warehouse.

Emergency workers were dispatched to the scene of the fire. Sadovyi said that one person, a 26-year-old man, was pulled out of the warehouse and suffered injuries. He is currently being treated in the hospital.

No further casualties have been reported at this time.

The same night, the Air Force reported aerial alerts in other western regions of Ukraine, including Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

While attacks on Ukraine's western oblasts are less common, a massive missile strike on Lviv Oblast on Aug. 15 injured 19 people.

Ukraine war latest: Defense Ministry 'reboot' underway as government dismisses six deputy ministers
Key developments on Sept. 18: * Government dismisses six deputy defense ministers. 'Reboot' of Defense Ministry underway, says Umerov * Ukrainian troops break through one of Russian defensive lines near Bakhmut, but general situation in the east remains difficult * UK Defense Ministry says Russi…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert
