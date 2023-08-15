Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Attack on Lviv Oblast wounds 19, damages 40 buildings

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2023 4:50 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the strike on Lviv on Aug. 15, 2023, which injured 19 people. (Maksym Kozytskyi / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of wounded in Lviv Oblast as a result of the Russian missile strike in the early hours of Aug. 15 has risen to 19, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported at 2:40 p.m. local time.

Among them are six elderly people, who are between 62 and 75 years old, while the youngest wounded person is 10 years old, he said.

The governor added that most injuries are "bruises, cuts, and acute stress reactions."  

Kozytskyi previously reported that about 40 buildings were damaged or destroyed in Lviv and the surrounding villages of Stavchany and Sukhovolia. One rocket hit the backyard of a local kindergarten in Lviv.

The mass strike against Ukraine on Aug. 15 killed three people, according to regional authorities. Russian forces launched a total of 28 air and sea-based cruise missiles of various types towards Ukraine, the Air Force reported.

This number includes 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles, four Kh-22, and four Kalibr missiles, according to the Air Force. They were launched from the Russian airfields of Soltsy, Shaykovka, Engels, and Olenegorsk, and from a ship stationed near Yalta in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Two cruise missiles hit an industrial facility and killed three people in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, 85 kilometers east of the border with Poland, Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko said.

The attack damaged civilian facilities in eight regions across Ukraine, including residential buildings, educational institutions, and a hospital, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Russia launches mass missile strike on Ukraine, killing 3 people
Early in the morning of Aug. 15, Russia carried out a mass missile strike against Ukraine, which killed three people and injured at least nine, according to regional authorities.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova



Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
