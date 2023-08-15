Governor: Attack on Lviv Oblast wounds 19, damages 40 buildings

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of wounded in Lviv Oblast as a result of the Russian missile strike in the early hours of Aug. 15 has risen to 19, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported at 2:40 p.m. local time.

Among them are six elderly people, who are between 62 and 75 years old, while the youngest wounded person is 10 years old, he said.

The governor added that most injuries are "bruises, cuts, and acute stress reactions."

Kozytskyi previously reported that about 40 buildings were damaged or destroyed in Lviv and the surrounding villages of Stavchany and Sukhovolia. One rocket hit the backyard of a local kindergarten in Lviv.

The mass strike against Ukraine on Aug. 15 killed three people, according to regional authorities. Russian forces launched a total of 28 air and sea-based cruise missiles of various types towards Ukraine, the Air Force reported.

This number includes 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles, four Kh-22, and four Kalibr missiles, according to the Air Force. They were launched from the Russian airfields of Soltsy, Shaykovka, Engels, and Olenegorsk, and from a ship stationed near Yalta in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Two cruise missiles hit an industrial facility and killed three people in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, 85 kilometers east of the border with Poland, Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko said.

The attack damaged civilian facilities in eight regions across Ukraine, including residential buildings, educational institutions, and a hospital, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.







