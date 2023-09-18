Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 37 times

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked communities in Sumy Oblast on 37 occasions during Sept. 18, resulting in 171 recorded explosions, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Hlukhiv, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske each came under fire from a mixture of artillery, drones, and mortars.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia and comes under fire on a daily basis. Russian forces were pushed out of the region in April of last year, though attacks continue to be launched from across the border.

Velyka Pysarivka experienced the most intense attack today, with 58 explosions recorded there alone. Over the past 24 hours, the Krasnopillia community was attacked with artillery, and mortars with 13 explosions reported.

No casualties were reported during today’s attacks, according to the administration.