Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air defenses at work over Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 5:05 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Oblast military administration said shortly after midnight on March 9 that Ukraine's air defenses were "operating" in Kyiv Oblast.

"Air defense was operating in Kyiv Oblast. Stay in shelters until all clear," the military administration wrote on Telegram.

No other information about what the air defenses were targeting has been made available yet.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr, as well as Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid a mass Russian attack late on March 8 and into the early hours of March 9.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said at 3:45 a.m. local time that Russian forces attacked the region. He urged residents to remain in shelters.

Numerous explosions have been reported in the city of Kharkiv. According to Suspilne media, part of the city is left without electricity following the attack.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.