Russian forces strike Kharkiv Oblast, regional capital over 15 times
March 9, 2023 4:47 am
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast 15 times overnight on March 9, targeting critical infrastructure, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram. It is not immediately clear if it was hit.
According to the governor, one private residence in the region was damaged in the attack.
He did not provide information about casualties at the time of the publication.
Air raid alerts went off across every Ukrainian oblast at the early hours of March 9 amid Russia's mass missile attack.
According to Syniehubov, the threat of attack remains high.
