Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian forces strike Kharkiv Oblast, regional capital over 15 times

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 4:47 am
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast 15 times overnight on March 9, targeting critical infrastructure, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram. It is not immediately clear if it was hit. 

According to the governor, one private residence in the region was damaged in the attack. 

He did not provide information about casualties at the time of the publication. 

Air raid alerts went off across every Ukrainian oblast at the early hours of March 9 amid Russia's mass missile attack. 

According to Syniehubov, the threat of attack remains high. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

