Air defense downs 41 Russian drones overnight

by Lance Luo December 6, 2023 7:28 AM 1 min read
This photograph taken on Oct. 20, 2023 shows shot-down Russian drones and their parts at an exhibition called "A threat from the sky" at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense forces downed 41 out of 48 Russian drones overnight on Dec. 6, the Air Force said on Telegram. Russian drones were spotted over Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kherson oblasts.

Moscow has relentlessly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure using inexpensive Iranian-made Shahed UAVs.

On Nov. 25, more than 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones were fired at Kyiv with all but one being shot down. According to the Air Force, Russia launched the drones from Kursk Oblast and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a Russian port town and the administrative center of Primorsko-Akhtarsky District of Krasnodar Krai.

As a result of the Nov. 25 attack, at least two people were injured and several residential and non-residential buildings were damaged across the city.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called drone strikes an act of "willful terror" and said that Ukraine will "continue to work to unite the world in defense against Russian terror."

Drone strikes damage Odesa port infrastructure
The attack damaged warehouses, loading equipment, and trucks carrying grain, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
