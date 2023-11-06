Drone strikes damage Odesa port infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones launched by Russian forces at Odesa the night of Nov. 5-6 damaged port infrastructure, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The attack damaged warehouses, loading equipment, and trucks carrying grain.

Kiper said that a fire caused by the attack had been extinguished.

The strike on Odesa's port infrastructure was part of an overnight missile and drone attack on the city that injured five residents and damaged the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Kiper said Russian forces targeted Odesa's ports with Shahed drones. Air defense units shot down 15 drones over the city.

Attacks against Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure escalated after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.