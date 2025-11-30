0 out of 25,000

After Zelensky's top aide resigns, ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi signals need for 'political change' post-war

by Luca Léry Moffat
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief, at the Tank museum on April 3, 2025, in Bovington, Dorset. (Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Ukraine's former military chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has called for political change and reform once a peace deal is reached, in an op-ed for the Telegraph published on Nov. 29.

"Peace, even in anticipation of the next war, provides a chance for political change, for deep reforms, for full recovery, economic growth, and the return of citizens," wrote Zaluzhnyi, who led Ukraine's defense against Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and is a popular figure in Ukraine.

The comments come as Zelensky grapples with one of the most politically turbulent moments of his presidency.

Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's longtime friend and former chief of staff, resigned on Nov. 28 following a search of his apartment in connection with a spiralling corruption scandal.

Zaluzhnyi, who was dismissed from the army in 2024 amid rising tensions with Zelensky and was subsequently appointed ambassador to the U.K., is widely regarded as a likely leading presidential candidate in future elections.

The ambassador has previously denied running a political campaign and voiced opposition to holding elections as long as the war continues.

In his column, Zaluzhnyi included a vision for post-war Ukraine, advocating for "strengthening the foundations of justice through the fight against corruption and the creation of an honest court system," without directly mentioning the latest scandal.

The ex-commander conceded that Ukraine is in an "extremely difficult situation," and that any such developments would be "impossible without effective security guarantees," such as Ukraine's accession to NATO or the deployment of allied troops or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Peace talks received renewed impetus following the emergence of a U.S.-Russia 28-point peace plan, whose terms were heavily favourable to Moscow. Ukraine and its European partners have scrambled to engage with the plan, which the U.S. has pressured Ukraine to quickly agree to.

Details have since emerged of the backchannel diplomacy between top American and Russian officials earlier this year, during which Russia has pitched numerous business ventures, rather than engaging through the typical channels of the U.S. security apparatus, according to the Wall Street Journal.

While warning against a "rushed peace" that could lead to the loss of independence, the former commander said that war does not necessarily end with the victory of one side.

"We Ukrainians strive for complete victory, but we cannot reject the option of a long-term end to the war," he wrote.

Zaluzhnyi also criticized Ukraine for not allocating enough for defense in 2021, even as Russia expanded its own military capabilities.

"As a result, our military met a full-scale invasion the following year with a huge shortage of everything, from people to weapons," he added.

Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University.

