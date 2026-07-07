After deadly Kyiv attack, Trump says Putin wants to end the war

U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 6 that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine, despite Russia's deadly aerial attack on Kyiv two days after the two leaders spoke by phone.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked why Putin wasn't "feeling any pressure" after the July 4 call, given Russia's massive aerial assault on Kyiv that killed at least 26 people two days later.

"Well, I think he does feel pressure. He wants to end it," Trump said. "We're in talks and we'll see if we can get it ended."

Trump added that he believes the war is closer to ending than many realize.

"I think we're getting much closer than people realize. And President Putin wants it to end, I will tell you that very strongly," he said.

Trump also said President Volodymyr Zelensky wants the war to end.

"President Zelensky actually wants it to end now," Trump said.

The war and efforts to end it are expected to be a central focus at this week's NATO summit in Turkey, where Zelensky and Trump will exchange ideas on how to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We're going to be going to NATO and we're going to be talking about it," Trump said. "I think we're going to get it ended. I think we're getting close to getting it done."