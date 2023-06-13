France says it uncovered major Russian disinformation campaign

This audio is created with AI assistance

France uncovered a major Russian disinformation campaign aimed against Ukraine, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on June 13.

The disinformation activities involved presenting false news items hostile towards Ukraine as news content authored by the prominent French media.

"France condemns these actions unworthy of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," Colonna said.

"The French authorities are working closely with their partners to defeat the hybrid warfare led by Russia."

Moscow uses information warfare to undermine international support for Ukraine during the ongoing invasion.

On Feb. 8, the EU created the Information Sharing and Analysis Center to combat Russian disinformation and propaganda.

The creation of the center follows the release of the first European External Action Service report on foreign information manipulation and interference threats on Feb. 7.

The report offers evidence of Russian disinformation campaigns, in addition to an analysis of new disinformation techniques and insights into cooperation between Russia and China.