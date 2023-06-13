Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

France says it uncovered major Russian disinformation campaign

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 13, 2023 6:10 PM 1 min read
France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna during an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers at The Oslo City Hall in Oslo, Norway, on June 1, 2023. (Photo credit: Hanna Johre/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France uncovered a major Russian disinformation campaign aimed against Ukraine, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on June 13.

The disinformation activities involved presenting false news items hostile towards Ukraine as news content authored by the prominent French media.

"France condemns these actions unworthy of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," Colonna said.

"The French authorities are working closely with their partners to defeat the hybrid warfare led by Russia."

Investigation: Where does Russian disinformation incubate in US?
The war in Ukraine is being decided on the battlefields in the south and east of the country. But how it’s discussed in America helps shape those battlefields. Military aid from the West has helped Ukrainian forces turn the tide. Economic aid has allowed the Ukrainian economy to cling
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Moscow uses information warfare to undermine international support for Ukraine during the ongoing invasion.

On Feb. 8, the EU created the Information Sharing and Analysis Center to combat Russian disinformation and propaganda.

The creation of the center follows the release of the first European External Action Service report on foreign information manipulation and interference threats on Feb. 7.

The report offers evidence of Russian disinformation campaigns, in addition to an analysis of new disinformation techniques and insights into cooperation between Russia and China.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.