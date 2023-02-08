Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU to launch Information Sharing and Analysis Center to fight disinformation campaigns

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 8:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell announced the creation of the new Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services to fight disinformation campaigns on Feb. 7.

Information Sharing and Analysis Center will serve as “a new central resource for gathering information on threats stemming from disinformation and foreign information manipulation,” according to Borrell’s statement.

“This war is not only (about) using explosives, bombs, bullets, killing people. It is about the mind of the people,” Borrell said. “It is about how to conquer the spirit, the intelligence, the understanding of the people.”

The creation of the Center follows the release of the first European External Action Service report on foreign information manipulation and interference threats on Feb. 7.

The report offers evidence of Russian disinformation campaigns, in addition to an analysis of new disinformation techniques and insights into cooperation between Russia and China.

Earlier this month, Borrell visited Kyiv for the Ukraine-EU summit. Following the summit, he mentioned other types of support, including supplying Ukraine with off-road trucks and ambulances provided under the European Peace Facility.

Josep Borrell: Making Ukrainian victory possible
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.