9 killed, 61 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least nine civilians were killed and 61 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on July 26.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 208 drones and 27 missiles overnight, targeting cities and infrastructure in multiple regions.

Air defenses intercepted 183 drones and 17 missiles, but 10 missiles and 25 drones struck nine locations. Debris from downed aircraft fell across eight additional sites.

Kharkiv Oblast faced one of the heaviest barrages, with 29 people injured, including a child, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, 10 civilians were wounded, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Three people were killed and two injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which saw 414 Russian strikes on 19 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed and five injured, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast killed three civilians and wounded 11, hitting both critical and social infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian attacks of 42 settlements in Sumy Oblast killed one and injured four, the local authorities said.

The latest assault comes as Russia continues to reject Kyiv's calls for an unconditional ceasefire and increases its reliance on mass drone and missile attacks to pressure Ukrainian defenses.

"Such strikes certainly cannot be left without response, and Ukrainian long-range drones ensure one," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X, condemning the attacks.