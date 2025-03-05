The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, United States, Polls, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

70% of Americans say Ukraine is not to blame for war with Russia, poll shows

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 5, 2025 5:56 PM 2 min read
Demonstrators supporting Ukraine funding are seen outside the U.S. Capitol before the House passed the foreign aid package on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Tom Williams / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An overwhelming majority of Americans do not believe Ukraine is more to blame for the war waged against it by Russia, according to an Ipsos poll published by Reuters on March 5.

The poll follows a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump, who has echoed Kremlin narratives, initiated direct talks with Moscow while excluding Kyiv, and accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of prolonging the war.

According to the survey, 70% of adults surveyed disagreed with the statement "Ukraine is more to blame for starting the war." Seven percent agreed.

Among Democratic respondents, 81% rejected the idea that Ukraine was to blame, while 62% of Republicans shared that stance.

The poll was conducted among 1,174 U.S. adults between March 3-4 and comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Kyiv following the contentious Feb. 28 Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

The talks, originally intended to finalize a mineral deal between the two countries, ended in a public dispute, leading to the cancellation of the agreement.

Since the meeting, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated their criticism of Zelensky, with some even suggesting he should resign.

Washington has also frozen all military aid to Ukraine, a move widely seen as an attempt to pressure Kyiv into peace talks with Moscow.

Additionally, the U.S. has halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, threatening its ability to strike Russian targets, CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed to Fox Business on March 5.

US halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine, CIA director confirms
The U.S. has halted intelligence sharing with Kyiv, threatening Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian targets amid the full-scale war, CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed to Fox Business on March 5.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

5:58 PM
Video

How Trump’s Ukraine peace plan could backfire.

U.S. President Donald Trump entered the White House promising to bring a swift end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and his first few weeks in office have proven he’s determined to follow through. While his endeavour to fulfil a campaign promise in itself is not too surprising, the way he is approaching the issue has stunned not only Ukraine, but also the U.S.’s long-term global allies, who are now scrambling to adjust to a world in which Washington cannot be viewed as a reliable security partner. The Kyiv Independent spoke to George Barros, Russia team lead at the Institute for the Study of War, who explains why America’s global adversaries will be “salivating” at what is currently unfolding on the global stage.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.