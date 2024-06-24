63-year-old woman killed in Russian attack on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 63-year-old woman was killed and a 64-year-old man injured in a Russian attack on the town of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, regional officials reported on June 24.

"The city came under attack around 10 am today," Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote in a post on Telegram, adding that a house was hit and the wounded man had been taken to hospital.

Toretsk, the strategically important town located less than 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the front line, had a population of around 31,000 before the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russian forces have reportedly increased their attacks near the town after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.

According to the crowd-sourced DeepState monitoring service, Russian troops recently allegedly captured the village of Shumy, located some 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Toretsk.

On June 21, multiple attacks on Toretsk killed two residents and injured one, damaging 13 houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility.

"Russian strikes on front-line cities do not stop for a single day. So I urge everyone: do not risk your life and health! Evacuate!" Filashkin said.