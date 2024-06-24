Skip to content
63-year-old woman killed in Russian attack on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 24, 2024 1:55 PM 1 min read
The scene of the attack in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, in which one woman was killed and a man injured on June 24, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 63-year-old woman was killed and a 64-year-old man injured in a Russian attack on the town of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, regional officials reported on June 24.

"The city came under attack around 10 am today," Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote in a post on Telegram, adding that a house was hit and the wounded man had been taken to hospital.

Toretsk, the strategically important town located less than 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the front line, had a population of around 31,000 before the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russian forces have reportedly increased their attacks near the town after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.

According to the crowd-sourced DeepState monitoring service, Russian troops recently allegedly captured the village of Shumy, located some 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Toretsk.

On June 21, multiple attacks on Toretsk killed two residents and injured one, damaging 13 houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility.

"Russian strikes on front-line cities do not stop for a single day. So I urge everyone: do not risk your life and health! Evacuate!" Filashkin said.

Fighting ongoing in Toretsk sector amid reports of captured village in ‘gray zone’
Ukrainian forces are holding back Russia’s assault in the Horlivka — Toretsk direction in Donetsk Oblast on June 22 amid ongoing fighting, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

11:09 AM

EU Council announces 14th round of sanctions against Russia.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list, and adds a number of additional measures, including the prohibition for any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.
10:09 PM

Ukraine working on securing more air defense, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his regular evening address on June 23, said that Ukraine is continuing to work on securing more air defense systems, and that the next weeks in June and July should be "no less productive" than May and the first half of June.
8:47 PM

No point in peace talks, General Budanov says.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer published June 23 that peace talks are pointless because the only option is to reclaim occupied territory.
MORE NEWS

