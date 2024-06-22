Fighting ongoing in Toretsk sector amid reports of captured village in 'gray zone'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are holding back Russia's assault in the Horlivka — Toretsk direction in Donetsk Oblast on June 22 amid ongoing fighting, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, told the Kyiv Independent.

His statement comes as Moscow's troops have reportedly increased their attacks near the town of Toretsk after a "long lull" in fighting in the area. Over the past day, Russia carried out six attack in the Toretsk sector, namely near Toretsk and the village of Pivnichne, but failed to succeed, Voloshyn said.

Toretsk, the strategically important town located less than 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the front line, had a population of around 31,000 before the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to the crowd-sourced DeepState monitoring service, Russian troops allegedly captured the village of Shumy, located some 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Toretsk.

Ukraine's General Staff did not comment on these claims in its latest update.

"No map can show you what is really happening on the front line. Everything is completely different there, and no conclusions can be made about the front breakthrough or its stabilization," Voloshyn told the Kyiv Independent.

Kyrylo Sazonov, a blogger and a soldier of the 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade deployed in the area, said that both Shumy and Pivnichne have been in the "gray zone" which came under constant attacks since 2015. He confirmed that Russian troops knocked out Ukrainian forces from "a couple of positions," but suffered losses.

"There is no catastrophe or tragedy. They (Russia) still have a long way to Toretsk and there is no easy option there," Sazonov wrote on Telegram on June 22.

"Toretsk and Chasiv Yar are under the control of Ukraine's Armed Forces," he added.

Russian troops started storming Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens for Russia the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast, from Toretsk direction a few days ago, Voloshyn said on June 21.

Russia lost some 40 soldiers in the Toretsk sectors over the past day, the spokesperson said.

The day before, Ukraine's 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade said it had been redeployed to bolster the Armed Forces' defense of Chasiv Yar.