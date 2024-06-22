Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Toretsk, Ukraine, War, Russian troops
Edit post

Fighting ongoing in Toretsk sector amid reports of captured village in 'gray zone'

by Kateryna Denisova June 22, 2024 2:12 PM 2 min read
Smoke rising near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 11, 2024. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces are holding back Russia's assault in the Horlivka — Toretsk direction in Donetsk Oblast on June 22 amid ongoing fighting, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, told the Kyiv Independent.

His statement comes as Moscow's troops have reportedly increased their attacks near the town of Toretsk after a "long lull" in fighting in the area. Over the past day, Russia carried out six attack in the Toretsk sector, namely near Toretsk and the village of Pivnichne, but failed to succeed, Voloshyn said.

Toretsk, the strategically important town located less than 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the front line, had a population of around 31,000 before the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to the crowd-sourced DeepState monitoring service, Russian troops allegedly captured the village of Shumy, located some 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Toretsk.

Ukraine's General Staff did not comment on these claims in its latest update.

"No map can show you what is really happening on the front line. Everything is completely different there, and no conclusions can be made about the front breakthrough or its stabilization," Voloshyn told the Kyiv Independent.

Kyrylo Sazonov, a blogger and a soldier of the 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade deployed in the area, said that both Shumy and Pivnichne have been in the "gray zone" which came under constant attacks since 2015. He confirmed that Russian troops knocked out Ukrainian forces from "a couple of positions," but suffered losses.

"There is no catastrophe or tragedy. They (Russia) still have a long way to Toretsk and there is no easy option there," Sazonov wrote on Telegram on June 22.

"Toretsk and Chasiv Yar are under the control of Ukraine's Armed Forces," he added.

Russian troops started storming Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens for Russia the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast, from Toretsk direction a few days ago, Voloshyn said on June 21.

Russia lost some 40 soldiers in the Toretsk sectors over the past day, the spokesperson said.

The day before, Ukraine's 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade said it had been redeployed to bolster the Armed Forces' defense of Chasiv Yar.

With all eyes on Kharkiv, Russian troops take one Donbas village after another
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing soldiers’ full names since they disclosed information without authorization from their command. DONETSK OBLAST—As public attention shifted to Moscow’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces steadily advance in the country’s easternm…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.