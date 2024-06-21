Skip to content
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, War, Russian troops, Toretsk
Russia attacking Chasiv Yar from Toretsk direction, military says

by Kateryna Denisova June 21, 2024 3:55 PM 2 min read
The road into Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 26, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
Russian troops started storming the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast from Toretsk direction a few days ago, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, told Interfax Ukraine on June 21.

The statement came after Ukraine's 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade said it had been redeployed to bolster the Armed Forces' defense of Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens for Russia the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian military reported on June 18 an increase in Russian attacks near the town of Toretsk after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.

Toretsk, the strategically important town located less than 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the front line, had a population of around 31,000 before the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russian forces are trying to advance from the occupied town of Horlivka to the villages of Shumy and Niu-York, Voloshyn said.

"Over the past week, (Russian) attacks have been taking place constantly. There are mechanized frontal assaults on Chasiv Yar, and small groups of up to five people are trying to break into Novyi and Kanal neighborhoods," the spokesperson said.

Russian troops tried three times to approach Ukraine's positions near Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka, he said, adding that the situation is "under control" and fighting is ongoing.

"The defense forces units are successfully restraining the onslaught and strengthening their positions in some areas," Voloshyn said.

Russian forces have ramped up their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, focusing their efforts on Chasiv Yar. By attacking nearby settlements such as Ivanivske, Moscow is attempting to encircle the town, whose capture would allow further advances into the region.

With all eyes on Kharkiv, Russian troops take one Donbas village after another
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing soldiers’ full names since they disclosed information without authorization from their command. DONETSK OBLAST—As public attention shifted to Moscow’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces steadily advance in the country’s easternm…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova
2:12 PM

Zelensky appoints new State Security Administration head.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksii Morozov as the new head of Ukraine's State Security Administration (UDO). His predecessor in office, Serhii Rud, was dismissed on May 9, shortly after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed to have uncovered a network of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) agents who were plotting to assassinate Zelensky and other high-ranking officials in Ukraine.
10:23 AM

Helicopter crashes in Russia's Far East.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Amur Oblast with a pilot and three passengers on board, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on June 21, citing authorities.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.