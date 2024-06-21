Russia attacking Chasiv Yar from Toretsk direction, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops started storming the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast from Toretsk direction a few days ago, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, told Interfax Ukraine on June 21.

The statement came after Ukraine's 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade said it had been redeployed to bolster the Armed Forces' defense of Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens for Russia the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian military reported on June 18 an increase in Russian attacks near the town of Toretsk after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.

Toretsk, the strategically important town located less than 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the front line, had a population of around 31,000 before the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russian forces are trying to advance from the occupied town of Horlivka to the villages of Shumy and Niu-York, Voloshyn said.

"Over the past week, (Russian) attacks have been taking place constantly. There are mechanized frontal assaults on Chasiv Yar, and small groups of up to five people are trying to break into Novyi and Kanal neighborhoods," the spokesperson said.

Russian troops tried three times to approach Ukraine's positions near Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka, he said, adding that the situation is "under control" and fighting is ongoing.

"The defense forces units are successfully restraining the onslaught and strengthening their positions in some areas," Voloshyn said.

Russian forces have ramped up their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, focusing their efforts on Chasiv Yar. By attacking nearby settlements such as Ivanivske, Moscow is attempting to encircle the town, whose capture would allow further advances into the region.