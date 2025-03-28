4 killed, 22 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least four people were killed and 22 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 26.

Russia launched 163 drones overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones, according to Ukraine's military. Air defenses intercepted 89, while another 51 disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, likely serving as decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the assault.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian shelling and airstrikes killed three people and injured 12, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in Rodynske, and three others were wounded, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured as Russian forces used attack drones to strike critical infrastructure and residential areas, damaging five high-rise buildings and nine houses, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 37-year-old man in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast sustained mine-blast injuries from Russian artillery and kamikaze drone strikes, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone strike caused a fire in an outbuilding, destroying the roofs of houses and garages, injuring one person, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a young man was injured when Russian forces launched 400 strikes on 13 settlements over the day, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.