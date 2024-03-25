3 more suspects detained in connection with Moscow terrorist attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow's Basmanny District Court ordered three more suspects into pre-trial detention for their alleged involvement in the March 22 terrorist attack that killed over 130 people, according to Russia's Investigative Committee.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 139 people and injuring over 120. A branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter.

The suspects remanded on March 25 include the brothers Aminchon and Dilovar Islomov, and their father, Isroil Islomov. The three men live and work in Russia's northwest Tver Oblast.

The Investigative Committee previously on March 23 confirmed the arrest of four people suspected of committing the shooting. The suspects showed signs of physical abuse, with one man being brought to court in a wheelchair. Photos and videos circulated online showing Russian authorities' alleged torture of the supects.

Dilovar Islomov is the previous owner of a white Renault car with a black roof that authorities claim was the getaway vehicle for the Crocus City Hall shooters. The Investigative Committee claimed that Islomovs participated in the "activities of an organized group" with one of the other alleged attackers, Shamsidin Fariduni.

Aminchon Islomov said that he and his brother went to the police themselves after hearing about the attack. They said they had sold the vehicle a week earlier.

"We went ourselves when we found out that we saw my car," Dilovar Islomov said.

The Islomovs were ordered to a pre-trial detention center until May 22. Aminchon Islomov denied his guilt in court.

"I am innocent," he told the judge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued in public comments to attempt to link the attack to Ukraine, despite no evidence of Ukrainian involvement and ISIS' admission that it was behind the shooting.