Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Moscow, Moscow mass shooting, Crocus City Hall attack, ISIS
Edit post

3 more suspects detained in connection with Moscow terrorist attack

by Abbey Fenbert March 26, 2024 12:42 AM 2 min read
Dilovar Islomov, 23, stands inside the defendant cage as he waits for his pre-trial detention hearing at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow on March 25, 2024. Islomov was arrested in connection with the March 22 mass shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow. (Tatyana Makeyeva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Moscow's Basmanny District Court ordered three more suspects into pre-trial detention for their alleged involvement in the March 22 terrorist attack that killed over 130 people, according to Russia's Investigative Committee.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 139 people and injuring over 120.  A branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter.

The suspects remanded on March 25 include the brothers Aminchon and Dilovar Islomov, and their father, Isroil Islomov. The three men live and work in Russia's northwest Tver Oblast.

The Investigative Committee previously on March 23 confirmed the arrest of four people suspected of committing the shooting. The suspects showed signs of physical abuse, with one man being brought to court in a wheelchair. Photos and videos circulated online showing Russian authorities' alleged torture of the supects.

Dilovar Islomov is the previous owner of a white Renault car with a black roof that authorities claim was the getaway vehicle for the Crocus City Hall shooters. The Investigative Committee claimed that Islomovs participated in the "activities of an organized group" with one of the other alleged attackers, Shamsidin Fariduni.

Aminchon Islomov said that he and his brother went to the police themselves after hearing about the attack. They said they had sold the vehicle a week earlier.

"We went ourselves when we found out that we saw my car," Dilovar Islomov said.

The Islomovs were ordered to a pre-trial detention center until May 22. Aminchon Islomov denied his guilt in court.

"I am innocent," he told the judge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued in public comments to attempt to link the attack to Ukraine, despite no evidence of Ukrainian involvement and ISIS' admission that it was behind the shooting.

Opinion: Why ISIS attacked Russia and why Russia blames Ukraine
The terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in a Moscow suburb was no bolt from the blue. The Kremlin dismissed U.S. intelligence warnings of an imminent attack by “extremists,” possibly to shift the blame to a convenient scapegoat when the attack came. The murder of
The Kyiv IndependentOmar Ashour
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.