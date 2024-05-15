Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian offensive, Ukraine, War, Evacuation
Edit post

Governor reports 25 civilian casualties, near 8,000 evacuations amid Russian assault on Kharkiv Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2024 9:45 AM 2 min read
Firefighters are seen working to put off fire on a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine following a missile attack on May 14, 2024. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Almost 8,000 civilians have been evacuated amid Russia's offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast, which has killed at least one civilian and injured 24 others over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on the morning of May 15.

Russia launched new offensive actions on May 10 toward Lyptsi and Vovchansk, two settlements in the north of Kharkiv Oblast close to the Russian border.

Russian shelling of Vovchansk killed a 79-year-old woman at around midday, while an attack later in the afternoon left two people injured, Syniehubov said.

Syniehubov reported on May 14 that an 83-year-old man was also killed in Hatyshche, a village on the outskirts of the town.

Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks in these directions over the past day, and three clashes are still ongoing, Syniehubov said.

The region is also under attack from the east, in the direction of the already established front line near Kupiansk, where Russian forces carried out 16 attacks.

According to Syniehubov, 7,991 people have been evacuated from the region, including 2,202 residents of the Chuhuiv district, which encompasses Vovchansk, and 3,533 from the Kharkiv district, which includes Lyptsi.

The city of Kharkiv, located about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the border with Russia, was hit by six attacks over the course of the day, Syniehubov said.

Multiple air strikes injured 22 people in Kharkiv, and damaged apartments, an educational building, and cars.

48 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s most-bombed major city
The first signs that something ominous is happening in Kharkiv come as soon as the train from Kyiv reaches the suburbs of the city – as two pillars of smoke appear in the distance, every single phone in the carriage erupts with a piercing electronic squawking. “I guess we’ve arrived,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.