News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Russian air strikes on Kharkiv injure 21 people, including 3 children

by Kateryna Hodunova May 14, 2024 11:12 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the regional center of Kharkiv on May 14, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
Russian forces carried out multiple air strikes against Kharkiv city on May 14, injuring at least 21 people, including three children, local authorities reported.

As Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, both Kharkiv and a number of border settlements have come under heavy strikes.

The first explosions were heard at around 4 p.m. local time.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov later reported that Russian troops struck the central part of the city, damaging a 12-storey apartment building and at least 10 garages nearby.

At least six people were hospitalized due to the attack as of around 6 p.m. local time.

An hour later, 18 people were confirmed injured, including two girls, aged 12 and eight, as well as a 12-year-old boy. An 87-year-old man was the oldest victim of the attack.

One person was wounded severely, 12 had injuries of moderate severity, and other victims' injuries were mild, according to Syniehubov.

The number of casualties has risen to 21 as of 9 p.m., the local Prosecutor's Office reported. Seven men, 11 women, and three children were among the injured, prosecutors said.

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with the UMPB D-30 type of bombs, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

A total of nearly 20 apartment buildings, an educational institution, and 13 vehicles were damaged, while four cars and 15 garages were destroyed completely, the Prosecutor's Office said.

In the early hours of May 14, the Russian military also attacked Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 bombs, causing damage in the city and casualties among civilians.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
