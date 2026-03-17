201 Ukrainians now in Middle East helping counter Iranian drone attacks, Zelensky says

Ukraine has deployed 201 specialists experienced in countering Iranian-made Shahed-type attack drones to the Middle East and Gulf region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on March 17.

The deployment comes as Iran retaliates against attacks by United States and Israel, launching drones and missiles against U.S. bases, diplomatic facilities, and civilian targets across the region.

Kyiv has developed extensive expertise in countering Iranian-made Shahed-type attack drones since Russia began using them widely in attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure in 2022.

"Right now, there are 201 Ukrainians in the Middle East and Gulf region, and another 34 are ready to deploy," Zelensky said during an address to the British parliament. "These are military experts, experts who know how to help, how to defend against such drones."

According to the president, Ukrainian teams have already arrived in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, while additional personnel are en route to Kuwait.

Zelensky added that the deployment followed requests from Ukraine's partners, including Washington, and forms part of a broader "drone deal" proposed by Kyiv to the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss the need for Ukrainian assistance in an interview on March 13, saying the United States already possessed superior drone technology.

"The last person we need help from is Zelensky," Trump said. "We don't need (Ukraine's) help. We know more about drones than anybody. We have the best drones in the world, actually."

Still, the Ukrainian president noted that the drone deal "is on the table."

Russia continues to carry out large-scale drone attacks on Ukraine on a near-daily basis, with estimated averages of 150 to 200 drones launched per day. Ukrainian officials previously reported a record strike involving 728 Shahed-type drones and decoys in July 2025.

Zelensky highlighted what he described as Ukraine's cost-effective approach to air defense, noting that some incoming attack drones had been neutralized using "two or three interceptors."

Tehran has emerged as one of Moscow's closest strategic partners since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, supplying Shahed-type drones later adapted by Russian forces into domestically branded Geran-series systems used in repeated strikes on Ukrainian targets.

U.S. officials have alleged that Russia provided Iran with intelligence on American military positions in the region, including ships and aircraft.