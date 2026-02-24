2 Ukrainians detained for registering Starlink terminals for Russian soldiers for 'easy money'

Two residents of Izmail in Odesa Oblast have been detained suspected of registering Starlink satellite internet terminals for Russian forces in exchange for "easy money," Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on Feb. 24.

The case comes amid Ukrainian efforts to restrict Russian access to Starlink satellite communications after authorities introduced mandatory "whitelist" registration requirements for the systems.

According to the SBU, a 36-year-old unemployed man and his 28-year-old partner were recruited through Telegram channels advertising "easy money." Russian operatives allegedly offered them $30 for each Starlink terminal registered for use by Russian troops.

To activate more devices, the suspects attempted to expand the scheme by recruiting additional participants, including plans to send people struggling with drug addiction to administrative service centers to complete the registrations, the SBU said.

During searches, investigators say they seized mobile phones containing correspondence with Russian coordinators, instructions on how to legalize the equipment, and details about receiving payment.

Both individuals have been notified of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law, a charge that carries a potential sentence of life imprisonment, according to the SBU.

Ukrainian authorities have warned previously that Russian forces are actively trying to recruit Ukrainians to register satellite terminals after many devices used by Russian troops were disconnected.

Starlink communication systems play a critical role in battlefield coordination, enabling real-time command and drone operations, making access to the service strategically important for Russian units.