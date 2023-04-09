Russia targets Zaporizhzhia overnight on April 9, killing 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian missiles hit a private residence in the city of Zaporizhzhia on April 9, acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported on Telegram.

According to the official, a 50-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl were killed in the attack that destroyed the building where the victims lived. At least a dozen of nearby buildings have been damaged in the attack.

One woman was rescued and is being treated at a local hospital. One more person was treated for their injuries on the scene, Kurtiev said.

According to the administration, all necessary services are on site and doing everything to ensure the safety of local residents.

The city has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Russia declared an illegitimate annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the fall, along with Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts. Part of Zaporizhzhia region is under occupation but Russian forces have not been able to capture the entirety of the oblast.

