General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 50 Russian attacks

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled more than 50 Russian attacks in those directions on April 8, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched four missiles, 40 airstrikes and at least 58 MLRS attacks targeting Ukraine's military positions as well as civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defense also downed two Supercam type drones, six Orlan-10 type drones and six Zala Russian-made drones. The Kyiv Independent was unable to independently verify those numbers at the time of publication.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted 12 strikes against Russian temporary bases on April 8.

During the same reporting period, Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit two more bases of Russian troops and equipment, an ammunition depot, an air defense position and five electronic warfare stations, according to the General Staff's post.

The General Staff warns that the threat of Russia's air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.