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2 defense industry enterprises hit in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, oil depot in Belgorod Oblast, General Staff says

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by Asami Terajima
2 defense industry enterprises hit in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, oil depot in Belgorod Oblast, General Staff says
A photo of Bryansk, Russia, on March 3, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian drones struck a major Russian microelectronics manufacturer in Bryansk, and a chemical plant in its wider region, alongside an oil depot at the Belgorod airfield in the neighboring region, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on July 7.

The microelectronics manufacturer Kremniy El produces microchips, power semiconductor devices, and electronic warfare systems for Russia, along with other products, while the Bryansk Chemical Plant produces gunpowder, explosives, and rocket fuel components, according to the General Staff.

The products manufactured in the Bryansk Chemical Plant are used to manufacture ammunition and missiles, which Russian troops then use to attack Ukraine, the General Staff said.

Both Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts in western Russia border northern Ukrainian regions, including Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the General Staff's claims. Moscow had not commented at the time of publication.

The latest reported attack comes as Ukraine intensifies its long-range drone strikes on Russian-occupied territories and across Russia in recent weeks, in slow and gradual efforts to grind down Moscow's war machine from afar.

The General Staff said that among other Russian targets were two railway bridges in Crimea, where Ukraine has already launched a series of attacks on logistics between the occupied peninsula and mainland Russia, which led to a severe fuel supply crisis.

Russia uses the bridges that were targeted, on the western side of Crimea near partially occupied Kherson Oblast, for military logistics and the transport of personnel, weapons, and ammunition, the General Staff added.

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Attacks on RussiaUkrainian attackUkraineRussiaUkrainian strikes in RussiaBryansk OblastCrimeaDrone attackRussian-occupied UkraineAgriculture Ministry
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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