2 defense industry enterprises hit in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, oil depot in Belgorod Oblast, General Staff says

Ukrainian drones struck a major Russian microelectronics manufacturer in Bryansk, and a chemical plant in its wider region, alongside an oil depot at the Belgorod airfield in the neighboring region, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on July 7.

The microelectronics manufacturer Kremniy El produces microchips, power semiconductor devices, and electronic warfare systems for Russia, along with other products, while the Bryansk Chemical Plant produces gunpowder, explosives, and rocket fuel components, according to the General Staff.

The products manufactured in the Bryansk Chemical Plant are used to manufacture ammunition and missiles, which Russian troops then use to attack Ukraine, the General Staff said.

Both Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts in western Russia border northern Ukrainian regions, including Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the General Staff's claims. Moscow had not commented at the time of publication.

The latest reported attack comes as Ukraine intensifies its long-range drone strikes on Russian-occupied territories and across Russia in recent weeks, in slow and gradual efforts to grind down Moscow's war machine from afar.

The General Staff said that among other Russian targets were two railway bridges in Crimea, where Ukraine has already launched a series of attacks on logistics between the occupied peninsula and mainland Russia, which led to a severe fuel supply crisis.

Russia uses the bridges that were targeted, on the western side of Crimea near partially occupied Kherson Oblast, for military logistics and the transport of personnel, weapons, and ammunition, the General Staff added.